Prim scores 32 to lead Missouri St. past Indiana St. 79-70

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Gaige Prim had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds as Missouri State got past Indiana State 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Prim made 18 of 21 foul shots. Jaylen Minnett tied a season high with 22 points for Missouri State (20-8, 11-4). Lu’Cye Patterson added 10 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

Cooper Neese had 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-15, 4-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Cameron Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick