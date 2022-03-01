Plowden, Kulackovskis carry Bowling Green over Ohio 80-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis scored 18 points apiece as Bowling Green narrowly beat Ohio 80-77 on Tuesday night.

Samari Curtis added 16 points and Trey Diggs had 13 points for Bowling Green (13-17, 6-13 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Curtis made two free throws in the closing seconds for an 80-75 lead.

Ben Vander Plas had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 14-5). Mark Sears added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Bowling Green 85-78 on Jan. 11.

