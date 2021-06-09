Pirates’ Hayes misses 1B on homer, Dodgers beat Bucs 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP)Ke’Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.

The Pirates star rookie stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

Buehler (5-0) retired his last 13 batters and had two hits to raise his career batting average to .124. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one while throwing 93 pitches.

Pirates rookie JT Brubaker (4-5) shut out the Dodgers through four innings but did not make it out of the fifth, when Los Angeles scored three times.

Kenley Jansen came on to get the last out for his 13th save.

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) – Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston’s five-game winning streak.

It was the Astros’ fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.

Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.

Boston starter Martin Perez (4-3) lasted just two innings, allowing six runs off six hits. It was his shortest outing in 12 starts and stopped his streak of four consecutive wins.

CUBS 7, METS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for Chicago.

Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten the Padres four times in five games in a span of nine days.

Davies (3-3) was brilliant in shutting down the Padres for six innings. He allowed just a single to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the fourth inning, struck out four and walked two. The right-hander pitched for San Diego in 2020 before being traded to Chicago on Dec. 29 in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres.

Contreras started the power display with a solo shot off Dinelson Lamet (1-1) with one out in the fourth, his 10th.

ORIOLES 10, METS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, and Alonso added a second homer in the ninth.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and Atlanta rallied to beat Philadelphia.

J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia. Aaron Nola allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out seven in five innings.

The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon (4-2). Dansby Swanson walked and Abraham Almonte followed with a single, chasing Brogdon. Contreras lined an RBI single off Sam Coonrod for a 6-5 lead.

Sean Newcomb (2-0) tossed a scoreless seventh for the win.

WHITE SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping Chicago beat Toronto.

Shut out by Robbie Ray for most of the game, Chicago got on the board on Vaughn’s fifth homer and then broke it open with five runs in the eighth.

After Vaughn made it 2-1 with a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center against Trent Thornton (1-2), Adam Eaton drove in Yermin Mercedes with a pinch-hit single. Leury Garcia added a two-run triple, and Tim Anderson capped the rally with a sac fly.

Garrett Crochet (2-2) got three outs for the win as the AL Central leaders moved a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

ATHLETICS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chris Bassitt struck out six over seven strong innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and Oakland sent Arizona to a franchise-record 18th straight road defeat.

Bassitt (6-2) walked one and allowed two runs on four hits. Christian Walker led off the second with a home run against the right-hander for a quick Arizona advantage. Bassitt is unbeaten since back-to-back losses to start the year.

Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman each hit RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Jed Lowrie singled leading off the fourth for Oakland’s first hit against right-hander Jon Duplantier (0-2), chased by Sean Murphy’s bases-loaded walk later in the inning as the A’s eventually batted around.

ANGELS 8, ROYALS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and surging Los Angeles pounded five homers.

Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Ohtani then added a third-inning double that had an even higher exit velocity – 112.6 mph off the bat, compared to 111.7 for his homer.

Max Stassi, Jose Iglesias and Justin Upton also homered for Los Angeles off Bubic. Taylor Ward added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Andrew Heaney (4-3) allowed six hits and a run while pitching into the seventh inning of the Angels’ 10th win in 15 games.

RAYS 3, NATIONALS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out 11 over seven strong innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.

Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.

Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.

Mike Brosseau had an RBI double off Wander Suero (0-1), and Mike Zunino hit a run-scoring single against Sam Clay as the Rays went up 3-1 in the fifth.

GIANTS 9, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead grand slam, Brandon Crawford homered twice while setting the Giants’ franchise record for most games as a shortstop and San Francisco beat slumping Texas.

San Francisco, whose 38-22 record is the best in baseball, loaded the bases in the eighth with a hit and two walks off Joely Rodriguez (1-3). Tauchman pulled a 3-1 liner into the first row of seats near the right field corner.

Joey Gallo homered for Texas before leaving the game in the eighth as a precaution because of right groin tightness. The Gold Glove right fielder also threw out a runner at the plate for the Rangers, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

Jose Alvarez (2-1), the fourth of six Giants pitchers, retired the only two batters he faced to end the seventh.

YANKEES 8, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and New York beat Minnesota to end a four-game skid.

Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.

Jonathan Loaisiga (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Taylor Rogers (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth for Minnesota.

INDIANS 10, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and Cleveland over St. Louis, which has lost six straight.

St. Louis’ skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.

Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five.

Carlos Martinez (3-6) allowed five runs and seven hits, including Ramirez’s three-run homer, in four innings. In his previous outing, he was tagged for 10 runs while getting just two outs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.

The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3

DETROIT (AP) – Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit beat Seattle.

Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.

Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2

MIAMI (AP) – Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.

Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson’s triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.

Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports