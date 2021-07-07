Harper, McCutchen help Phils send Cubs to 11th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP)Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night.

Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) and finished two shy of a season high with 16 hits.

The Cubs extended their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row in May 2012.

Harper had a three-run homer and a season-high four RBIs. McCutchen smacked his third career grand slam and second this season. Jean Segura chipped in with four hits and four runs.

Aaron Nola (6-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his career, lasting just 1 2/3 innings in his second straight outing. He gave up seven runs, tying a season high, and six hits.

Javier Baez hit two homers and Robinson Chirinos added a solo shot for the Cubs.

ANGELS 5, RED SOX 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and hit an early RBI double, leading Los Angeles past Boston.

Ohtani yielded two runs and struck out four, winning his matchup with fellow All-Star Nathan Eovaldi.

Ohtani (4-1) didn’t walk a batter. Although he went 1 for 4 at the plate and failed to homer for the second straight game after hitting 14 in his previous 17 games, Ohtani still cracked a double in the first inning that drove in the Angels’ first run.

Max Stassi hit a two-run homer and doubled and singled for the Angels, while David Fletcher went 4 for 4 in their fifth win in six games.

Raisel Iglesias gave up Hunter Renfroe’s two-strike, two-out homer in the ninth, but finished strong for his 17th save.

J.D. Martinez drove in both of Boston’s runs, but the Red Sox lost for the second time in 12 games. Eovaldi (9-5) yielded nine hits and five runs while pitching into the sixth inning for the Red Sox. He struck out nine.

PADRES 7, NATIONALS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Wil Myers hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs, and Manny Machado celebrated his 29th birthday with three hits and three runs as San Diego beat Washington.

Machado singled in the go-ahead run during the three-run fifth and also had two doubles.

Myers homered off Erick Fedde (4-5) . It was his 10th. Machado was aboard on a leadoff double and Eric Hosmer on a single.

Josh Harrison tied it with a three-run homer to straightaway center field off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers with no outs in the fifth.

Weathers (4-2) was trying to go six innings for the first time but got the hook after allowing Juan Soto’s solo homer with one out in the sixth. Weathers allowed four runs and seven hits, struck out two and walked none.

All-Star Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

YANKEES 12, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and New York beat Seattle.

DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings, becoming the first New York player to have three hits in the first three innings since Aaron Judge in April 2018.

The 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (4-4) allowed four hits and one run. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts.

Justus Sheffield (5-8) may have lost his spot in Seattle’s rotation, losing his fourth straight decision after a month of struggles. Sheffield has allowed 32 hits and 23 earned runs over 19 innings in his past five starts.

PIRATES 2, BRAVES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning as Pittsburgh beat Atlanta and extended its winning streak to three games.

Matzek (0-3) threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row following a six-game losing streak. The Braves had won four of five before losing twice to the Pirates.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a pair of doubles for the Pirates. Adam Frazier and Wilmer Difo also had two hits each.

Orlando Arcia had two of the Braves’ five hits, including a home run.

Richard Rodriguez (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) – Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. All the homers came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.

Matz (7-4) allowed six hits and four runs – three earned – and struck out four in four innings.

Making his first major league start, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Guerrero hit solo shot in the eighth after Randal Grichuck went deep in the seventh, and Lourdes Guriel Jr. capped the scoring with a two-run drive in the ninth.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over Detroit.

Hicks hit a two-run homer in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.

Daniel Norris (0-3) allowed two hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning.

John King (7-5) allowed Jake Rogers’ solo homer in the sixth.

Brock Holt and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers in the eighth for the Rangers. Rookie Dane Dunning allowed one hit in five innings, Robbie Grossman’s solo homer in the fourth.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 6

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Houston rallied to beat Oakland for its fifth straight win.

The Astros took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning. Altuve gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run single, and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI groundout. Myles Straw had an RBI single in the fourth.

Oakland tagged Houston starter Framber Valdez for three runs in the first and second innings.

Bryan Abreu (3-3) threw two scoreless innings for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

J.B. Wendelken (1-1) allowed two runs in one inning and took the loss. Oakland has lost four of the last five games.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings and Chicago took advantage of sloppy play to beat Minnesota.

Catcher Zack Collins, making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.

It was the only hit by Chicago in seven innings against Minnesota starter Jose Berrios (7-3), who struck out 10.

Rodon (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak. Liam Hendriks pitched the final two innings for his 22nd save.

MARLINS 2, DODGERS 1, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) – Automatic runner Starling Marte advanced to third on Blake Treinen’s wild pitch and continued home when catcher Will Smith threw wildly past third base for a game-ending error in the 10th inning, giving Miami a win over Los Angeles.

Miami went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and got a pair of unearned runs as the Dodgers made two of the game’s four errors.

Treinen (2-4) got two outs before bouncing an 0-1 slider that bounced away from Smith to the edge of the dirt circle on the first-base side of the plate, Smith’s throw bounced off the glove of third baseman Justin Turner to the low wall behind third base as Marte slid into third headfirst.

David Hess (2-0) pitched a one-hit 10th for his second consecutive win of the series.

ROYALS 7, REDS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez’s walk-off single capped Kansas City’s four-run rally in a win over Cincinnati.

The Royals scored six runs off the Reds’ bullpen in the final two innings and Perez got his third game-ending hit this season.

Richard Lovelady (2-0) picked up the win. Heath Hembree (2-4) took the loss.

Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had three hits for the Reds. Farmer’s three hits included a double and a two-run home run.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 3

PHOENIX (AP) – David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and Arizona beat Colorado.

Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding. Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.

Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30. The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.

CARDINALS 6, GIANTS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright’s fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and St. Louis beat San Francisco.

Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single in the seventh before Sosa connected in the eighth. The Giants scored twice in the bottom half, getting Mike Yastrzemski’s RBI single and a double by Wilmer Flores.

Johnny Cueto (6-5) lost back-to-back starts for the second time this season.

Wainwright (7-5) came out on top pitching opposite Cueto for the fifth time. He gave up three runs on six hits in six innings. Genesis Cabrera earned his first save.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports