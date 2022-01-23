Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Youngstown St. 82-71

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins had 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State 82-71 on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-8, 6-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 13 points and six assists. Bobby Planutis had 11 points.

William Dunn scored a season-high 20 points for the Penguins (10-10, 4-6). Tevin Olison added 17 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Youngstown State 71-61 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick