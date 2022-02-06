Pipkins carries Purdue Fort Wayne past Green Bay 71-55

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins had 19 points and Purdue Fort Wayne rolled to a 71-55 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 13 points and six assists for the Mastodons (13-10, 8-6 Horizon League), who have won five straight at home.

Cade Meyer had 13 points for the Phoenix (4-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Emmanuel Ansong added 10 points.

