PHOTOS: Raider Nation gears up for first home game in Las Vegas

Sports

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders home opener is Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, and fans couldn’t be more ready for football in Vegas!

This is the first time Vegas’ football team — yes, that’s right, Vegas has a football team — will play at their new, $2 billion home.

The Raiders will not play in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium this season, a decision the organization made in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

But, that’s not stopping fans from celebrating at home and at local valley bars!

  • Courtesy: 8 News Now viewer, Justin Parker

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Attention Raider Nation: Please join us in celebrating the Raiders’ home opener by sending pictures and videos of you in your Raider gear to pix@8newsnow.com

