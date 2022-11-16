RSM Classic

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Courses: Sea Island GC-Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70) and Sea Island GC-Plantation (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72).

Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s share: $1.458 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Talor Gooch.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Tony Finau won the Houston Open.

Notes: This is the last official PGA Tour event of the year before the season resumes the first week of January at Kapalua. … Patrick Rodgers is among 10 players who will have played eight of nine tournaments in the fall. … For the second straight week, the defending champion is not playing because of the PGA Tour suspension for players joining LIV Golf. … Houston Open winner Tony Finau withdrew. That leaves Brian Harman at No. 26 as the highest-ranked player in the field. Four other players from the top 50 are playing, including Mackenzie Hughes, a past champion at Sea Island. … Jason Day is playing for the sixth time in nine weeks of the fall season. He has finished in the top 25 in his last four starts. … Fourteen players in the field already have met criteria to be invited to the Masters. … The leading eight players in the FedEx Cup have all won this season. At No. 9 is Thomas Detry, who has four finishes in the top 15, including a runner-up finish in Bermuda.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 1-4.

