PGA Tour heads to Houston

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Site: Houston.

Course: Memorial Park GC. Yardage: 7,412. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Carlos Ortiz.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Viktor Hovland won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Notes: The field does not have anyone from the top 10 in the world ranking. … Lee Westwood is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup. He is outside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and will not be eligible for the season-ending event on the European Tour. … Brooks Koepka is playing, and his younger brother, Chase Koepka, received a sponsor exemption. … Carlos Ortiz is coming off a runner-up finish in Mayakoba as he tries to defend a title for the first time on the PGA Tour. … The last two Masters champions, Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson, tied for second in Houston last year. Neither is playing this year. … The tournament has a different title sponsor for the second straight year. … Patrick Reed is playing for the fifth time in the last six weeks. … The highest-ranked player in the field is Tony Finau at No. 12. … Viktor Hovland of Norway now has three PGA Tour victories, all at beach resorts — two at Mayakoba, one in Puerto Rico. He is not playing this week.

Next week: RSM Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/