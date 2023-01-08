FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis, who also played at Conway High School and in the NFL, is still in intensive care following a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola (Fla.).

Hillis was airlifted to a hospital. While in some areas he has made minor improvement, but as of Sunday morning prayers were asked for as some additional issues with his kidneys is cause for concern.

This reporter was told Peyton is battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get. Initially the lungs and kidneys were the main issues. But the source said this morning his kidneys are a great concern now.

Hillis was injured while saving a family member from drowning. There will be a prayer vigil for Hillis tonight at 6 p.m. in the football stadium at Shiloh Christian.

Hillis was a star running back at Conway High School before signing with the University of Arkansas. From there, he was drafted in Round 7 by the Denver Broncos.

At Arkansas, Hillis played in 44 games and combined with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones to give the Razorbacks one of the best running back trios in the history of college football.

Hillis rushed for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns at Arkansas, caught 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns in passes, 213 kickoff return yards and 257 punt returns. In the NFL, Hillis played for the Broncos, Cleveland, Kansas City and the New York Giants. He played in 81 games in the NFL with 34 starts. He rushed for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 1,050 yards and three touchdowns.