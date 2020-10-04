Peppers, Ruggs, Fuller among inactives for late games Sunday

Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller is inactive for Los Angeles’ game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury.

Fuller, a sixth-round pick, unexpectedly won a starting job this season but got hurt last week in Buffalo and didn’t practice this week. Rookie running back Cam Akers also missed his second straight game with a rib cartilage injury.

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is out, as expected.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and receiver Henry Ruggs III (knee, hamstring) are inactive for the Las Vegas Raiders after being listed as doubtful for the game against the Buffalo Bills.

In Chicago, Indianapolis tight end Trey Burton is set to make his Colts debut against the Bears.

Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and was activated on Saturday.

The Colts signed Burton as a free agent in the spring, reuniting him with coach Frank Reich. The two worked together previously in Philadelphia.

Burton spent the past two seasons with the Bears.

___

NEW YORK GIANTS-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Giants: S Jabrill Peppers, ILB TJ Brunson, OLB Carter Coughlin, OT Jackson Barton, WR Austin Mack, DE RJ McIntosh

Rams: RB Cam Akers, S Jordan Fuller, C Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-CHICAGO

Colts: DT Eli Ankou, CB T.J. Carrie, DE Ron’Dell Carter, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai.

Bears: QB Tyler Bray, S Sherrick McManis, RB Artavis Pierce, LG Arlington Hambright, DT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley.

___

BUFFALO-LAS VEGAS

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB Zack Moss, LB Delshawn Phillips, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith.

Raiders: RT Trent Brown, WR Henry Ruggs III, WR Bryan Edwards, S Dallin Leavitt, WR Rico Gafford, OL Patrick Omameh.

___

CLEVELAND-DALLAS

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DE Adrian Clayborn.

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, FS Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, T Alex Light, DT Neville Gallimore.

___

SEATTLE-MIAMI

Seahawks: CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, SS Jamal Adams, SS Lano Hill, LB Jordyn Brooks, G/C Kyle Fuller.

Dolphins: RB/WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey.

___

JACKSONVILLE-CINCINNATI

Jaguars: K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, OL Brandon Linder, DT Daniel Ekuale.

Bengals: WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, HB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, K Austin Seibert.

___

BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON

Ravens: OT Ronnie Stanley, OL Derek Wolfe, WR Chris Moore (finger), QB Trace McSorley, DT Justin Madubuike, S Geno Stone.

Washington: DT Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Danny Johnson, WR Steven Sims, OL Saahdiq Charles, AB Alex Smith.

___

MINNESOTA-HOUSTON

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, CB Mike Hughes, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Olisaemeka Udoh and DT James Lynch.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, FB Cullen Gillaspia, ILB Peter Kalambayi and T Charlie Heck.

___

ARIZONA-CAROLINA

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Chris Banjo, S Budda Bake, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones.

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RB Trenton Cannon, LB Chris Orr, OL Dennis Daley, LT Russell Okung, DT Bravvion Roy.

___

NEW ORLEANS-DETROIT

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, OG Andrus Peat, CB Janoris Jenkins, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Marcus Davenport, DT Shy Tuttle.

Lions: CB Chris Jones, S C.J. Moore, LB Elijah Lee, OG Logan Stenberg, TE Hunter Bryant.

___

LA CHARGERS-TAMPA BAY

Chargers: S Jahleel Addae, T Bryan Bulaga, T Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, QB Tyrod Taylor, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, OLB Cam Gill, QB Ryan Griffin, G Aaron Stinnie.

___

