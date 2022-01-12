Penn, DeVries carry Drake over Illinois St. 86-75

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries scored 16 points apiece and Drake won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating Illinois State 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Penn was 8-for-10 shooting and distributed six assists.

Garrett Sturtz added 12 points, D.J. Wilkins scored 11 and Tremell Murphy had 10 for the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Kendall Lewis scored 20 points, Antonio Reeves 15 and Sy Chatman 14 points for the Redbirds (8-8, 1-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick