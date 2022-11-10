WASHINGTON (AP)Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper’s struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak.

Behind soft goals from Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn that squeaked through Kuemper and a shot from Jeff Petry just inside the blue line that beat him clean, the Penguins won for the first time since Oct. 22. The skid was the organization’s longest since losing 10 in a row in 2006, during Sidney Crosby’s rookie season.

The recipe to beating rival Washington this time included going a perfect 4 of 4 on the penalty kill. Jake Guentzel scored an empty-net goal with 1:36 left.

Marcus Johansson scored an even-strength goal in the third period for Washington. Kuemper finished with 24 saves.

Alex Ovechkin’s point streak ended at six games and his goal streak at three. Missing several key players because of injury, Washington lost for the sixth time in eight games.

PANTHERS 3, HURRICANES 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading Florida past Carolina.

Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak.

The game was played as Broward County was under a hurricane watch due to the approaching Hurricane Nicole.

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta (3-1-1) made 33 saves in the loss.

WILD 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals and the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks.

The game was tied 1-1 after two periods before the Wild took control. Matt Dumba scored the go-ahead goal 1:21 into the third when he put in a loose puck in front of the net.

Joseph Cramarossa also scored the Wild, who have won 11 straight over the Ducks, which is the longest winning streak against an opponent in franchise history. Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots.

Pavol Regenda scored his first NHL goal as the Ducks dropped to 0-9 in games decided by two goals or more. John Gibson made 35 saves.

CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading Montreal over Vancouver.

Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games.

Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a failed comeback try in the third period.

Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks’ net, stopping 22 shots.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports