TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night.

Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.

Alexis Mark led LMU with 15 points.

The Lions (1-3) kept it close in the first few minutes, leading 13-12 before a steal and jumper by Helena Pueyo started a 12-0 Arizona run to finish the first quarter. Arizona allowed only three points over the final four minutes of the second quarter and led 45-25 at halftime before scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter to go up by 30. The Wildcats’ largest lead was 38 near the 3-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Arizona, third in the nation in scoring (100 points per game) through its first two games, scored 32 points off 21 LMU turnovers and had a 24-3 advantage in second-chance points.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25