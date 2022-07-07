NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested in North Carolina on DWI charges, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Reports from ESPN show the 27-year-old was arrested in his hometown around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 after police say he was caught driving while impaired.

Neither the Pelicans nor the NBA have issued statement’s regarding Graham’s arrest.

Graham is entering only his second season with the Pelicans after three years with the Charlotte Hornets. Before being drafted by the Hornets, he played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks for four years.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound point guard played in 76 games last season, averaging 28.4 minutes of playing time. He shot 36.3 percent from the field and averaged 11.9 points per game.