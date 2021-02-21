Pelicans overcome 24-point deficit, beat Celtics in overtime

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Brandon Ingram hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 120-115 on Sunday after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter.

Ingram finished with 33 points. Zion Williamson scored 24 of his 28 points after halftime and had 10 rebounds, four assists and a block for the Pelicans, and Josh Hart had 17 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and nine rebounds for Boston, and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for the Celtics. They appeared to be cruising to their third victory in four games when Tristan Thompson’s free throws made it 79-55 midway through the third quarter.

New Orleans pulled even at 98 on Ingram’s 3 with 4:10 left. The lead changed hands twice in the last 11 seconds of regulation, with Tatum hitting a jumper to make it 106-105 and Williamson making a layup as he was fouled to put the Pelicans up 108-106 with 6.9 seconds to go. Tatum then hita driving floater in the final second to force overtime.

NETS 112, CLIPPERS 108

LOS ANGELES (AP) – James Harden scored 37 points and Brooklyn held off Los Angeles for its season-best sixth victory in a row.

The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. All but two of the wins were by double digits. They’ve now defeated West teams eight straight times.

Harden just missed a triple double, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points and eight assists.

Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

KNICKS 103, TIMBERWOLVES 99

NEW YORK (AP) – Tom Thibodeau’s first game against his former team turned out to be the last one for Ryan Saunders.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Knicks recovered after blowing a 21-point lead to pull out the victory over Minnesota, which fired Saunders afterward.

Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter.

But Karl-Anthony Towns had a big fourth, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

BUCKS 128, KINGS 114

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead Milwaukee past skidding Sacramento.

The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, to help the Bucks send the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 23 points.

MAGIC 105, PISTONS 96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and Orlando beat Detroit.

The Magic have won three in a row, their longest streak since opening the season 4-0. The teams will play again in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Jerami Grant had 24 points for Detroit. Last in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons have lost three straight and eight of 11.

HAWKS 123, NUGGETS 115

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta beat Denver.

The Hawks had lost five of six and eight of 10. The Nuggets have lost six of seven on the road.

Jamal Murray, coming off a career-high 50 points Friday NIGHT at Cleveland, led Denver with 30. Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and Monte Morris each scored 15 points.

RAPTORS 110, 76ERS 103

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight victory.

Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good.

Joel Embiid, coming off a 50-point game against Chicago on Friday night, had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 28 points and had nine rebounds.

THUNDER 117, CAVALIERS 101

CLEVELAND (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists and Oklahoma City handed Cleveland its 10th consecutive loss.

Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points to help the Thunder snap a five-game road losing streak and three-game overall skid.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points for Cleveland.