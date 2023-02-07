MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Mickey Pearson Jr.’s 13 points helped Ball State defeat Central Michigan 65-51 on Tuesday night.

Pearson added six rebounds for the Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Demarius Jacobs was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Brian Taylor finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Chippewas (8-16, 3-8). Markus Harding added 11 points for Central Michigan. Reggie Bass also had nine points and eight assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.