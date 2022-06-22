ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games.

Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved.

The Rays led 5-2 before Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the left-field warning track.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, got his first win for the Rays despite giving up DJ LeMahieu’s tying, two-run single in the second.

Cortes (6-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, giving up three homers for the first time in his major league career.

ROYALS 12, ANGELS 11, 11 INNINGS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, but Whit Merrifield led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and Kansas City hung on to beat Los Angeles.

Ohtani crushed a 423-foot homer in the sixth and a game-tying, 438-foot shot in the ninth, giving him the biggest RBI game of his five-year stateside career. The AL MVP then set the single-game major league record for RBIs by a Japanese-born player with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.

But Ohtani’s eighth RBI wasn’t enough after Merrifield and Kyle Isbel drove in runs off Jose Quijada (0-2) earlier in the 11th.

Daniel Mengden struck out Mike Trout with two Angels on base before Ohtani’s flyout, and he retired Jared Walsh on a game-ending popup. Mengden earned his first save of the season and the second of his career as Kansas City held on for its fifth victory in six games despite blowing a five-run lead in the sixth and a three-run lead in the ninth.

Carlos Santana had four hits and drove in a season-high five runs for the Royals, while rookie Bobby Witt Jr. had his first multi-homer game while driving in a career-high four runs. Kansas City led 6-1 midway through the sixth inning before the Angels’ star hitters finally came alive.

Dylan Coleman (2-1) stranded two Angels runners in the 10th.

GUARDIANS 6, TWINS 5, 11 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andres Gimenez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and Cleveland moved into the AL Central lead, percentage points ahead of Minnesota.

With Oscar Gonzalez on second, Gimenez singled to center field with one out against Griffin Jax (4-1) and the Guardians improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games and 16-4 since May 30.

Trevor Stephan (3-2) struck out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez, Minnesota’s 3-4-5 hitters, with two on and nobody out in the 10th.

Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save in 18 chances.

ASTROS 8, METS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs as Houston beat New York in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors.

Jose Altuve and Jose Siri added solo home runs for Houston in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept a three-game series in September 2017.

Jose Urquidy (6-3) allowed four hits and a run in six innings. Urquidy, who walked one, threw a career-high 104 pitches.

Pete Alonso hit his NL-leading 20th home run in the sixth for New York. Trevor Williams (1-4) yielded four hits and three runs over four innings in his sixth start of the season and first since June 5.

GIANTS 12, BRAVES 10

ATLANTA (AP) – Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and San Francisco beat Atlanta.

Yastrzemski drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. San Francisco has won eight of 11 and 14 of 22.

Matt Olson homered twice and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep for Atlanta.

Darren O’Day (1-1) took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs and failing to retire any of the three batters he faced in the sixth.

Tyler Rogers (1-3) pitched two innings to earn the win.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Nolan Gorman went 4 of 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as St. Louis moved into a share of the NL Central lead with Milwaukee.

Gorman broke a 2-all tie with a homer to center off Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1) in the fourth inning. He extended the lead to 4-2 with a drive over the right-field wall against Miguel Sanchez in the seventh.

Zack Thompson (1-0), Drew VerHagen, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley combined to allow one hit and one walk in six innings of scoreless relief. The Brewers had four hits as their four-game winning streak ended.

RANGERS 7, PHILLIES 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off former teammate Kyle Gibson, Martin Perez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start this season and Texas beat Philadelphia.

Lowe broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth with his solo shot before Heim also hit his ninth of the season in the Rangers’ eighth consecutive victory over the Phillies.

Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each connected on a two-run homer against Jeurys Familia in the eighth.

Perez (5-2) outdueled Gibson (4-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

It was just the fourth loss in 19 games for Philadelphia.

DODGERS 8, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and Los Angeles beat Cincinnati.

Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs on solo homers by Jonathan India and Albert Almora Jr. but only allowed one other hit through five innings and 87 pitches. The 28-year-old righty has a 1.58 ERA.

Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.

Tyler Mahle (2-6) was lucky to give up only four runs through six innings. He allowed 12 hits but stranded eight runners.

Freeman had a two-run double and a bases-loaded triple.

WHITE SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6, 12 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) – Josh Harrison hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 12th inning and Chicago topped Toronto.

Luis Robert matched a career high with four RBIs and made a sliding grab in center field in the top of the 12th, helping the White Sox (33-33) win for the sixth time in eight games. The reigning AL Central champions returned to .500 for the first time since May 29.

Vince Velasquez (3-3) worked two innings for his first win since May 6.

Harrison drove in Jose Abreu with a liner to center off Matt Gage (0-1).

Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular catch in center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double in the 10th.

Blue Jays slugger George Springer was removed in the eighth because of right elbow discomfort.

MARINERS 8, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Julio Rodriguez, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning and Seattle beat Oakland.

Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game skid.

Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales (4-7) allowed seven hits over seven sharp innings to end a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory in five starts since beating the A’s on May 23 in Seattle.

James Kaprielian (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks as Oakland lost for the 16th time in 18 games.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 4

BOSTON (AP) – Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vazquez added a solo shot and Boston beat Detroit.

Boston went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.

Vazquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

John Schreiber got his second save this season when Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending groundout with a man on.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bligh Madris hit his first major league home run and fellow rookie Roansy Contreras pitched five solid innings to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Madris hit solo shot to right-center field off Mark Leiter Jr. in the sixth inning to close the scoring.

Contreras (2-1) allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer (1-3) permitted five runs – four earned – and five hits in four innings while losing his third straight start.

MARLINS 9, ROCKIES 8

MIAMI (AP) – Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Miami overcame a four-run deficit to beat Colorado.

Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.

Nick Fortes led off the eighth with a double against Alex Colome (2-1) and later scored on Cooper’s double.

Steven Okert (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Tanner Scott worked around a leadoff walk to Randal Grichuk in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

NATIONALS 3, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Erick Fedde allowed two hits over six innings, and Washington beat Baltimore for its second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

Cesar Hernandez doubled on the game’s first pitch from Jordan Lyles (4-6) and scored on a double by Nelson Cruz to put Washington in front. Hernandez added an RBI grounder in the second inning.

Fedde (5-5) struck out four, walked one and did not allow a runner past first base.

Kyle Finnegan worked the seventh, Carl Edwards Jr. pitched the eighth and Tanner Rainey completed the four-hitter for his eighth save.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2, 11 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give San Diego a victory over Arizona.

Eric Hosmer hit a tying homer in the sixth for the Padres, who played their second game without Manny Machado since the star third baseman sprained his left ankle Sunday at Colorado. Ha-Seong Kim had an early RBI double to help San Diego erase a 2-0 deficit.

Jordan Luplow hit an inside-the-park home run for Arizona.

Following an intentional walk to Hosmer, Alfaro singled through the left side off Ian Kennedy (3-4) to score pinch-runner Jose Azocar from second base.

Tim Hill (2-0) retired Carson Kelly with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.

