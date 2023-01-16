SEATTLE (AP)Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.

Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its win streak to four games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

Vince Dunn scored his eighth goal of the season and extended his point streak to a career-high seventh game for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

STARS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Dallas handed the Golden Knights their first shutout this season to give coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his return to Vegas.

It was DeBoer’s first game back at T-Mobile Arena since he was fired by the Golden Knights when they failed to make the playoffs last season. DeBoer went 98-50-12 in 2 1/2 seasons with Vegas, made the playoffs twice and won the Pacific Division once.

The Stars tied Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division, though the Jets have a game in hand. Vegas leads the Pacific Division.

Jamie Benn, Joel Kiviranta, Ryan Suter and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Ty Dellandrea had two assists. Oettinger got his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

BRUINS 6, FLYERS 0

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game as NHL-leading Boston halted Philadelphia’s three-game win streak.

Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston win for the sixth time in seven games. The Bruins are 21-1-3 at home this season and have the best overall record in the NHL.

Carter Hart stopped 14 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period by Samuel Ersson, who made nine saves the rest of the way. The Flyers lost for just the second time in nine games.

CAPITALS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime and Washington rallied from three goals down to beat New York.

Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored over the final 30 minutes of regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves to help Washington stop a three-game slide and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.

Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored to help the Islanders build their lead early in the second period. Ilya Sorokin finished with 31 saves.

RANGERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York over Columbus.

Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for the Rangers, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win.

Andrew Peeke scored for the last-place Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves during his fifth loss in six games.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and Florida beat Buffalo for its third win in four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.

Florida (46 points) moved two points ahead of Buffalo (44) and into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against division opponents.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jake Guentzel scored 33 seconds into overtime and Pittsburgh staged a late rally to beat Anaheim.

The Penguins squandered a third-period lead but Bryan Rust tied it with 25 seconds remaining in regulation and Guentzel won it with his 18th goal of the season as Pittsburgh snapped a two-game slide.

Jason Zucker scored his 11th goal this season on his 31st birthday and Evgeni Malkin added his 15th for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots to win for just the second time in his last seven starts.

John Klingberg’s shorthanded goal with 8:46 left in regulation pulled the Ducks even and when Trevor Zegras pounded home a shot from the slot a little more than four minutes later, Anaheim found itself with a chance to win just its fifth road game of the season.

Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, stopped 42 shots.

AVALANCHE 6, RED WINGS 3

DENVER (AP) – Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as Colorado notched its ninth straight win over Detroit.

Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. Eight Colorado players had at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists.

Trailing 5-0 late in the second, Andrew Copp scored for Detroit, spoiling Pavel Francouz’s bid for a second straight shutout. Ben Chiarot and David Perron added goals in the third.

Francouz stopped 26 shots. Detroit’s Ville Husso allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg for the third period.

DEVILS 4, SHARKS 3, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and New Jersey beat San Jose.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks. Forward Michael Eyssimont had two assists for his first points since joining San Jose less than two weeks ago when he was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg. James Reimer made 35 saves.

BLUES 2, SENATORS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead St. Louis over Ottawa.

The Blues broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings.

Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

St. Louis earned its 2,000th win, becoming the eighth NHL franchise to reach that mark. The Blues entered the league in 1967.

PREDATORS 2, FLAMES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, and Nashville held off Calgary.

Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored six minutes apart in the first period to help the Predators snap a three-game losing streak.

Nikita Zadorov had a goal and Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots for the Flames, who concluded a 2-1-2 road trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports