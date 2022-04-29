CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’ contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season.

That means Burns is guaranteed to make $16 million in the 2023 season.

However, the Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign the 24-year-old Burns to a long-term contract before his current deal is up.

The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons. Only Julius Peppers (30) had more sacks in his first three seasons in Carolina.

