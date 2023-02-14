ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Monday night.

Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves and stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout.

Kirill Karizov scored in regulation for the Wild and Filip Gustavsson had 33 saves. Mats Zuccarello scored in the tiebreaker for the Wild, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.

SENATORS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Tim Stutzle had three assists in regulation and scored at 1:55 of overtime to cap Ottawa’s comeback from two goals down.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Senators. Mads Sogaard, appearing in his fourth NHL game, made 34 saves.

Dillon Dube had two goals and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom finished with 21 saves.

COYOTES 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Lawson Crouse scored two goals to help Arizona end a two-game road skid.

Nick Schmaltz and Christian Fischer also scored as the Coyotes capped their three-game road swing after back-to-back overtime losses. Matias Maccelli, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller each had two assists. Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for his first win against the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

Crouse nearly had a hat trick but missed an empty net wide with 1:11 left.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville, and Kevin Lankinen had 15 saves.

KINGS 5, SABRES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adrian Kempe scored for the third straight game, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists, and Los Angeles won its second straight since the All-Star break and bye week.

Sean Walker and Matt Roy also scored and Phillip Danault had three assists for the Kings. Pheonix Copley made 27 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs scored, and Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 28 shots for the Sabres, who have dropped four straight games following a five-game win streak.

RED WINGS 6, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Dylan Larkin scored twice and Detroit won its third straight.

Robby Fabbri and Gustav Lindstrom each had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings. Michael Rasmussen had two assists and Ville Husso made 29 saves, including a late penalty shot.

Sheldon Dries scored for the Canucks, and Collin Delia stopped 17 shots. Vancouver has given up five or more goals in 25 of 54 games this season.

