December Football is a beautiful thing.

It’s when playoff spots are won and lost. And the Green Bay Packers, by virtue of winning three of their last four games, stand at 5-6 and are in the playoff conversation.

The NFL’s youngest team and quarterback Jordan Love are improving and a team on the rise. And Matt LaFleur’s team will have to continue its high level of play as they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the glare of a national spotlight.

Lambeau Field. Snow on the ground. Sunday night football. Doesn’t get much better than that.



The Packers played their most complete game of the season in an impressive Thanksgiving victory over the Lions in Detroit.

A fast start. Relentless pressure on the quarterback. Won the turnover battle. Made plays to finish in the fourth quarter.

That same script will be needed to have success against the 8-3 Chiefs and their future HOF head coach Andy Reid, the former Packers assistant coach who returns to the familiar confines of Lambeau Field.

Love made his first career start against the Chiefs in 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19. He had little time to prepare on just three days notice and faced a heavy dose of blitzes in a 13-7 loss.

Love has played well during the Packers winning streak and he’s clicking with a talented receiving corps of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed. The Chiefs have a solid secondary, but are vulnerable against the run.

Green Bay will be without Aaron Jones and are beat up in the running back room. They will rely on AJ Dillon, and Patrick Taylor, with insurance provided by Henry Pearson and James Robinson, who were just activated Saturday from the practice squad.

As Jordan Love and Rashan Gary go, so goes the Packers offense and defense.

Spagnuolo’s defense will relentlessly blitz Love, so an effective ground game that helps move the chains and chew the game clock keeps the potent Chiefs offense on the sideline. The Packers defense will have its hands full with stopping the running game and attempting to take Kelce out of the game, so look for Mahomes will turn to Rice and MVS for big plays.

Chiefs 31, Packers 21

Another test and building block for a young Green Bay team against a veteran Super Bowl championship team. Mahomes and the Chiefs have too much firepower and pull away in the second half.