Pac-12’s best and worst meet as No. 3 Arizona hosts Oregon State

Bennedict Mathurin has returned to good form as No. 3 Arizona prepares to host Oregon State in what appears to be a Pac-12 Conference mismatch Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) have won six straight and sit atop the conference, while the Beavers (3-20, 1-12) have lost 10 in a row and are in the league basement.

The Wildcats have had a chance to catch their breath in the past few days. They ended a stretch of five wins in 10 days — which started by dispatching then-No. 3 UCLA — with a 92-68 rout at Washington on Saturday after they spotted the Huskies an early 14-point lead.

Mathurin, a sophomore guard in the running for Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He averaged 21.0 points in three road games last week, including matchups at Arizona State and Washington State.

He had averaged a modest 12.5 points across the previous eight games as he became more of a focus of opposing defenses.

“He’s a developing player,” said first-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. “Benn got off to slow start (to the season), then had a great stretch, then maybe hit a little bit of a rough patch.

“That’s normal. I told him, ‘That little time you struggled is so valuable. You need to kind of embrace it and not be afraid of it and you’ll be better for it.’ And he’s kind of obviously come out on the other side.”

Arizona began conference play on Dec. 5 with a 90-65 victory at Oregon State, when Mathurin poured in 29 points. The Beavers haven’t won since posting their only conference victory, 88-76, against visiting Utah on Dec. 30.

They fell at home to Colorado 90-64 on Tuesday night, giving up a late 17-0 run. Oregon State was outrebounded 45-25 in the loss to continue a season-long theme of getting beat on the boards.

“Rebounding, it’s a physical matter of the heart,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “You’ve got to go put bodies on people. For whatever reason, that’s just one thing that’s hurt us all year long.”

That could spell disaster against Arizona and its tall front line. The Wildcats are fourth nationally with a rebounding margin of 9.6 per game and will deploy two 7-footers — Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo — in the same lineup.

Jarod Lucas paces the Beavers with 13.4 points per game but suffered through a 2-of-12 shooting night against Colorado. The Beavers like to slow the tempo, which will be their best chance to hang with high-flying Arizona, as Oregon State hasn’t scored more than 65 points in any of the past six contests.

That lack of scoring punch is another problem against the Wildcats, who average 84.9 points per game. They don’t let up once they have the advantage. All but one of their 12 conference victories have been by double-digit margins; the exception was a nine-point triumph over then-No. 19 Southern California on Feb. 5.

Mathurin averages a team-high 17.0 points per game for a team that leads the nation in assists (20.1 per game). Azuolas Tubelis is next at 14.9. Koloko averages 12.0 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.

–Field Level Media