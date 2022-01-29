Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday.

UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.

The Pac-12’s schedule adjustment policy for this season allows a game to be rescheduled or declared a no-contest if a team has fewer than the minimum roster available for a scheduled contest (at least seven scholarship players and one coach). The policy though is only related to unavailability of players and coaches due to COVID-19.

Per NCAA policy, there will be no adjustment to overall records. Oregon (12-5) improves to 5-1 in league play and UCLA (9-5) falls to 4-3 in conference.

UCLA’s next game is scheduled for Sunday at Oregon State while Oregon hosts Southern California.

