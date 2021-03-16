Oregon State hopes 12 seed is sign of luck vs. Tennessee

Perhaps it’s fitting that Oregon State received the No. 12 seed into the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region.

After all, the Beavers were picked to finish 12th — dead last — in the Pacific-12 preseason poll.

But Oregon State (17-12) rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat UCLA, upended top-seeded Oregon in the semifinals and beat Colorado 70-68 in the title game to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAAs. The Beavers will face fifth-seeded Tennessee (18-8) in a first-round game Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Maurice Calloo came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points in the Pac-12 finale as leading scorer Ethan Thompson (15.3 points per game) was limited by foul trouble.

The No. 12 has been a rallying cry for the Beavers all season.

When they received new shooting shirts before the conference tourney, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle asked one of the team’s equipment managers, Ryan Lawrence, to put the No. 12 inside the shirts. Tinkle said he figured the number might be hand-written in pen.

“He ironed it on real nice, orange, 12th,” the coach said after Sunday’s selection show. “(Guard) Jarod Lucas was the first one that noticed it and went nuts, then that was kind of our rally cry down the stretch.”

The Beavers arrived in Indianapolis in time to watch the selection show from their hotel’s conference room.

“When they saw that we popped up as the 12 seed, everybody looked like, ‘Yep, this is going to mean something, something special,'” Tinkle said. “We’ll keep milking it, for sure.”

The Beavers, who last won an NCAA Tournament game in 1982, have advanced to the Big Dance just once since 1990. They lost a first-round game to Virginia Commonwealth in 2016.

Tennessee will be making its third straight NCAA appearance under coach Rick Barnes, who took over in 2015.

The Volunteers reached the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals before suffering a 73-68 loss to eventual champion Alabama. The Crimson Tide rallied from a 15-point deficit in that game.

Tennessee played the semifinal without forward John Fulkerson, who sustained a concussion and facial injuries after taking two elbows from Florida’s Omar Payne in Friday’s quarterfinal victory.

A Volunteers spokesperson said Sunday night that Fulkerson, who started 24 games this season, had a medical procedure for his injuries and his status for the NCAAs has yet to be determined.

“He wants to be out there,” Barnes said. “If he could, he would (play).”

Jaden Springer leads a balanced Tennessee offense with 12.5 points per game, just ahead of fellow freshman Keon Johnson (11.2) and Victor Bailey Jr. (11.0).

Bailey is familiar with the Beavers, having played his first two seasons at rival Oregon before transferring to Tennessee.

“I think we’re good enough to play anybody and beat anybody in the tournament. I really believe that,” Barnes said. “Do I want to have everybody (available)? I would. … Even if things don’t work out with (Fulkerson), we’re going to go there with the same mindset, because we believe that someway, somehow, we’ve got guys that maybe haven’t played as many minutes … that (are) ready to step in there and play. I just like the mindset that we have right now. But it would be nice for us to have our full allotment and just see what we can be.”

–Field Level Media