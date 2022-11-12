PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Clifford Omoruyi had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks to help Rutgers beat UMass Lowell 73-65 on Saturday.

Omoruyi scored seven of Rutgers’ final 11 points of the first half to build a 34-21 halftime advantage. He had 15 points and nine rebounds at the break.

UMass Lowell trailed by 18 points early in the second half but got within six points with 2:02 remaining. The River Hawks didn’t score again until there were 13 seconds left, and Rutgers made six free throws down the stretch to seal it.

Derek Simpson made 10 of 10 free throws and finished with 16 points for Rutgers (3-0). Cam Spencer scored 15 points and Aundre Hyatt added 12.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Max Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UMass Lowell (2-1).

