USOPC tabs former US surgeon general for board of directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Former U.S. surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy is joining the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors.

Murthy takes the place of Dan Doctoroff, who stepped down because of competing time demands, the USOPC said Wednesday in a news release.

Murthy, who has degrees from Harvard and Yale, was surgeon general from 2014-17, during which time he helped lead a movement to address the growing opioid crisis.

Also joining the USOPC board is International Tennis Federation President David Haggerty, who gets an automatic spot after being named a member of the International Olympic Committee last month.