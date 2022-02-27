Oilers to test Hurricanes’ injury-adjusted defense

It was the smallest of sample sizes — one game — but the Carolina Hurricanes have to like the results from retooling some of their back end because of injuries.

Now they’ll have to provide a similar defensive effort against an Edmonton Oilers team that has some firepower. The teams meet Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes were fortunate that goalie Frederik Andersen wasn’t overly taxed by making 19 saves in shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday. He shares the league lead with 28 wins.

The Hurricanes were solid on the defensive end in their first game since injuries to Tony DeAngelo (midsection) and Brendan Smith (upper-body). That resulted in the return of Jalen Chatfield from the American Hockey League to help fill in.

“I thought (Chatfield) did a great job,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The test is going to be over time because it’s not one game, because we’re going to miss Tony for a long time. It’s not just one game. When (Chatfield) was up early (in the season), he did a great job, and he came right back in and looked the exact same.”

The Oilers lost two straight games before Saturday’s 4-3 road victory over the Florida Panthers. Derek Ryan’s first career hat trick made a difference for Edmonton.

“We found a way,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “What I liked was we stuck together.”

Ryan, 35, in his seventh NHL season, played the first three seasons for the Hurricanes. He entered Saturday with just four goals this season.

The Oilers have eight consecutive games with three or more goals.

“It has definitely translated to some confidence,” Ryan said of the Oilers’ ability to score.

The Hurricanes have won four consecutive games. Carolina owns an eight-game home point streak (7-0-1) for its longest mark of the season.

And the schedule could be working out nicely again because there’s a familiar trend for consecutive opponents. Columbus was coming off a victory at Florida the night before its visit to Raleigh.

The Hurricanes took advantage of what Brind’Amour said was a likely letdown from the Blue Jackets, putting 50 shots on goal. Those were the most for the Hurricanes in more than three years.

Further, Edmonton lost center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to a first-period upper-body injury Saturday, so a lineup change could be forthcoming.

It could be a good time for Carolina captain Jordan Staal to get rewarded on the offensive end. He has three goals in the past seven games after just two in his first 42 games.

“I’m just getting warmed up,” Staal said. “The chances are starting to go in. We want to keep rolling and be the line that this group needs us to be.”

Brind’Amour said Staal has been steady all along.

“It’s just getting a bounce now here and there,” Brind’Amour said.

Carolina won 3-1 on Dec. 11 at Edmonton with Sebastian Aho scoring two goals.

The Hurricanes hold a 17-4-1 record against Western Conference opponents.

Edmonton is making its third stop on a five-game road trip, having gone 1-1 so far.

