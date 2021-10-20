Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve

EDMONTON. Alberta (AP)The Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

The Oilers recalled goalie Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

The 39-year-old Smith was hurt in the second period of Edmonton’s 6-5 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. He was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett said after the game that Smith ”tweaked something” and would see a doctor on Wednesday morning.

Smith has made three appearances for the Oilers (3-0-0) this season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average. He signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension with Edmonton in July.