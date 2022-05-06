BOSTON (AP)

The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night.

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel (0-2), and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets.

Brandon Nimmo then lined a tying, two-run single to center off Knebel. He came around to score when Marte ripped a double off the wall in center field.

It’s the first time New York trailed by at least six runs in the ninth and won since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in extra innings.

Adonis Medina (1-0) got the win for the Mets and Edwin Diaz was credited with the save.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, and Aaron Nola pitched seven sharp innings. The Phillies have lost five of six.

ANGELS 8, RED SOX 0

BOSTON (AP) – Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in Los Angeles’ win over Boston.

Making his pitching debut in Babe Ruth’s original ballpark, the sport’s biggest two-way star since Ruth induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters – a career high for Ohtani (3-2) and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.

Jared Walsh had four RBIs, curling a two-run homer around the left-field foul pole in the seventh to break a scoreless tie.

The Angels turned a two-run game into a blowout in the eighth, when Ohtani’s line drive hit the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his uniform number out of the starting pitcher’s slot on the manual scoreboard.

Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single to chase Tanner Houck (2-2), and Walsh added a two-run dribbler through the shifted infield to make it 7-0. Houck gave up seven runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) – Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season and Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI in Cleveland’s win over Toronto.

Kwan’s two-run shot off Jose Berrios tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth.

Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot and Bo Bichette had three hits.

Berrios (2-1) allowed a season-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since Sept. 24. The right-hander gave up eight hits and did not have a strikeout.

CARDINALS 7, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and St. Louis beat stumbling San Francisco.

Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas (2-1) and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh. Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning, and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.

Mikolas allowed one run on seven hits, struck out three and walked three over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander received run support for the first time in four starts.

Zack Littell (0-1) relieved opener Mauricio Llovera and surrendered Molina’s first home run of the year. The reigning NL West champion Giants lost their fourth straight and sixth of seven while opening a seven-game homestand.

PADRES 2, MARLINS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Manny Machado, one of the hottest hitters in the majors, had two impressive home runs and Nick Martinez (2-2) threw seven strong innings to lead San Diego over Miami.

Machado took over the team lead with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.

San Diego’s Bob Melvin was at the ballpark but did not manage due to a non-COVID illness. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christenson.

Jesus Luzardo (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm to help Baltimore over Minnesota.

Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth off Jhoan Duran (0-1), and Mountcastle followed with a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle had homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore.

Hays also threw Max Kepler out at the plate in the fourth.

Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota. Carlos Correa left after being hit by a pitch, and Minnesota said he may have broken a finger.

Jorge Lopez (3-1) got the final four outs for Baltimore to earn the win.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer against his former team, Shane McClanahan held Seattle hitless into the fifth inning and Tampa Bay won its fourth straight.

McClanahan (2-2) has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all six of his starts. He struck out five and walked two.

Isaac Paredes saved a run in the third inning with a diving stop to rob France of a hit. Taylor Walls made a spinning stop on Eugenio Suarez an inning later to rob a hit.

Robbie Ray (2-3) threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out five but suffered his second straight loss. Seattle has lost eight of nine overall and has scored more than three runs only twice during that stretch.

ASTROS 3, TIGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Kyle Tucker delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Jose Altuve and rookie Jeremy Pena hit solo homers, and Houston beat Detroit.

Yordan Alvarez singled off Gregory Soto (1-2) with no outs in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Chas McCormick. Yuli Gurriel walked before Tucker singled on a groundball to center field to score McCormick and give Houston its fourth straight victory.

Tucker’s hit helped the Astros bounce back after closer Ryan Pressly blew the save in the top of the inning in his return from the injured list.

The Astros led 2-0 with two outs in the ninth when Pressly (1-1) allowed a single to Miguel Cabrera. Jeimer Candelario’s two-strike shot to the second deck in right field tied it at 2.

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 7

DENVER (AP) – Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season – both three-run shots – for Colorado in a win over Washington.

Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.

Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.

Down 2-0, the Rockies went off on Aaron Sanchez (1-2) for a four-run second inning, ignited by successive doubles from Ryan McMahon and Rodgers. Sam Hilliard reached on a fielding error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, his third error in two days, and Hampson followed with a drive into the left-field bleachers.

Washington had the makings of a big inning in the top of the fifth when Cesar Hernandez singled, Soto walked and Josh Bell doubled in a run. But catcher Dom Nunez picked Soto off at third for the first out and after a single by Yadiel Hernandez, Jhoulys Chacin (3-1) come on and got Maikel Franco to ground into an inning-ending double play.

BREWERS 10, REDS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers in another win over Cincinnati.

The major league-worst Reds have dropped to 20 of 21 overall. Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4). The 22-year-old was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

Luis Urias, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also had homers to help Milwaukee to its eighth win in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs for Cincinnati.

