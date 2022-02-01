Ohio tops Ball St. 87-63 behind Vander Plas, Carter

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Ohio (17-3, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

Jalen Windham scored 17 points and Payton Sparks scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 5-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick