WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-8-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Carson Wentz, S Bobby McCain, QB Taylor Heinicke, G Wes Schweitzer, G Trai Turner, WR Cam Sims, DE Efe Obada, C Tyler Larsen, LB Jon Bostic, C Nick Martin, S Jeremy Reaves, LB Cole Holcomb

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Khaleke Hudson, RB Jaret Patterson, LB Milo Eifler, CB Rachad Wildgoose

NEEDS: The offensive line could use an overhaul, and while some of that could come in the draft, there are enough holes to fill that it needs to start in free agency. Sam Howell goes into offseason workouts as the starting quarterback, but Washington will almost certainly sign a veteran to push the 2022 fifth-round pick. Whether it’s bringing back Holcomb or otherwise, linebacker depth must be addressed, and the Commanders could use another cornerback.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15.5 million

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL