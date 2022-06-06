MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin on Monday, yet another health setback for their rotation.

The move was made retroactive to last Thursday. Ober became the fifth sidelined pitcher for the Twins among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season.

Sonny Gray, Chris Paddack and Josh Winder are on the injured list, and Joe Ryan is on the COVID-19 list. Two of their starting pitchers from last year, Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak, also remain out with long-term injuries. Paddack is done for the season.

Ober is 1-2 with a 4.01 ERA, seven walks and 29 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings over seven starts this season. He previously missed 20 games from April 29-May 21 with a strained right groin.

The Twins were off on Monday before beginning a three-game series Tuesday against the major league-leading New York Yankees. They had yet to name a starter for Tuesday.

The Twins also reinstated right fielder Max Kepler and relief pitchers Trevor Megill, Emilio Pagan and Caleb Thielbar from the restricted list after they missed the weekend series in Toronto due to Canada’s vaccination rules. Relief pitchers Jharel Cotton and Ian Hamilton and outfielder Mark Contreras were returned to Triple-A St. Paul.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports