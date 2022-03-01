Oakland tops short-handed IUPUI 69-58 in Horizon tourney

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Jamal Cain scored 17 points and Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Oakland defeated IUPUI 69-58 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Blake Lampman had 14 points for Oakland (20-11).

B.J. Maxwell had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-26). Boston Stanton III added 13 points. Nathan McClure had 12 points and eight rebounds.

IUPUI only had five players available for the game.

