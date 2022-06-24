NEW YORK (AP)The New York Racing Association has increased purses by $1.6 million for the upcoming summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

The NYRA announced the increases Friday for the meet that runs from July 14-Sept. 5. Thoroughbred horses are currently racing at Belmont Park.

”These purse increases should only add to the already competitive racing on offer at the nation’s greatest race meet,” Frank Gabriel, Jr., NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations said in a statement.

The purse increases will range from $3,000 to $20,000 depending on the conditions of the race.

The highlights of the meet are the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on Aug. 27 and the $1 million Whitney on Aug. 6. The meet will feature 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses.

