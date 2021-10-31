Number of bowl-eligible teams up to 36

There are 82 bowl slots available in the FBS – for what should be a more normal postseason after several bowls last season were canceled.
So far, 36 teams have secured bowl eligibility by getting to the six-win mark. That includes Texas-El Paso, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.
Here’s the full list of teams that have secured bowl eligibility:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Auburn
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Fresno State
Georgia
Houston
Iowa
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi
N.C. State
Nevada
Northern Illinois
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Texas-El Paso
Texas-San Antonio
Utah State
Virginia
Wake Forest
—
