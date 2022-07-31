NOTTINGHAM, England (AP)Nottingham Forest signed Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart on Sunday for an undisclosed fee as the English Premier League newcomer’s fourth signing from the German Bundesliga.

Forest said the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract. He is the 12th signing of the off-season for Forest, which is back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99.

Mangala, who played his first two games for Belgium in friendlies in March, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as the team finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

Manager Steve Cooper’s much-changed team also includes forward Taiwo Awoniyi, signed from Union Berlin, as well as ex-Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards and former Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate.

Other notable new arrivals at Forest include midfielder Jesse Lingard, signed on a free transfer from Manchester United, and the former Liverpool right-back Neco Williams.

