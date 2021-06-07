Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Lambeau rescheduled for 2026

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Notre Dame-Wisconsin matchup at Lambeau Field that was scrapped last year because of the pandemic has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.

The teams had scheduled neutral-site matchups at Lambeau Field last year and this year at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Soldier Field game will be played on Sept. 25.

That will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin since a three-game series from 1962-64. Wisconsin went 2-1 in those matchups, but Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6-2.

The last college football game at Lambeau Field was Wisconsin’s 16-14 victory over LSU on Sept. 3, 2016.Notre Dame has never played there.

