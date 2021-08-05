Notre Dame to play Navy at MetLife Stadium in 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Notre Dame and Navy will play their 2024 football game at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands sports complex.

The schools announced the agreement Thursday for the Oct. 26 game.

This will mark the eighth time the sports complex has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game and the first since 2010, when Navy defeated the Irish 35-17.

The Navy-Notre Dame series was the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football – 93 consecutive years – before COVID-19 forced a cancellation in 2020. The two schools will play on Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana.

MetLife Stadium will also host this year’s Army-Navy game on Dec. 11.

