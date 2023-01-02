Boston College and Notre Dame look to bounce back from their respective holiday weekend losses in a Tuesday night Atlantic Coast Conference clash in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The host Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC) look for their third win in four games after falling 75-65 at Syracuse on Saturday.

Notre Dame (8-6, 0-3) is winless in ACC play. The Fighting Irish had a halftime lead in their 76-65 Friday loss to then-No. 14 Miami.

At Syracuse, Makai Ashton-Langford had 14 points and four steals to lead BC, which led by seven with about 13 minutes left but surrendered 16 points off 21 turnovers.

“For the most part we played a good game, but they made some big shots in the second half, and we made some bad decisions with the ball, turned it over and they capitalized,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “I didn’t think (a 10-day break) was an issue.”

A positive for the Eagles was the return of center Quinten Post, who had not played all season due to a foot injury.

“We wanted to get him in the game and get him going and let them find some rhythm,” Grant said. “I thought he did a good job. He said he felt great.”

Ball security also hurt the Irish in their most recent outing as a season-high 17 turnovers turned into 25 Miami points.

That high number spoiled Trey Wertz’s 15-point effort, and Marcus Hammond and Dane Goodwin reaching double figures for a second straight game.

“We’re digging, man. We’re digging out of it,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We turn that ball over (17) times, you’re going to be free for spring break. Let me put it that way.”

Wertz turned the ball over five times himself.

The Irish are playing just their second true road game, but two of the next three are at BC and North Carolina. They are 0-3 on road and neutral courts.

“We’re very disappointed we haven’t been more consistent,” Brey said. “We just haven’t been able to do that. I don’t know if I’m helping them enough.”

The teams split two meetings last season.

Ashton-Langford was one of five double-figure scorers in BC’s 73-57 home win on Dec. 3, 2021.

Notre Dame bounced back for a 99-95 overtime win on Feb. 16, 2022, despite a career-high 23 points by BC’s DeMarr Langford Jr. Goodwin led the Irish that day, also with 23.

