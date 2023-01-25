LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63 on Wednesday night.

It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday.

Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead.

Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time – doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.

Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska (10-11, 3-7) with 22 points. Jamarques Lawrence, in his first career start, added 12. Tominaga scored 15 of Nebraska’s opening 19 points, and his pass to Lawrence in the corner for an open 3-pointer tied it at 22.

MISSING STARTERS

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday Emmanuel Bandoumel will require surgery and miss the rest of the season after injuring a knee in a game over the weekend. Bandoumel, a fifth-year guard who transferred from SMU, started all 20 games for the Huskers and was averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Bandoumel is the second Nebraska starter in two weeks to suffer a season-ending injury. Juwan Gary is out with a shoulder injury.

