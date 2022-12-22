CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Tytan Anderson had 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory over Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Anderson had 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-7). Bowen Born scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Cole Henry was 4 of 7 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Chad Venning and Kryell Luc led the Bonnies (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points each. Yann Farell recorded 11 points and eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa entered halftime up 28-22. Anderson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Northern Iowa outscored Saint Bonaventure by four points in the final half, while Anderson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.