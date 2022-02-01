Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority became even more tenuous Wednesday with the sudden illnessof New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, which sent shock waves through the party and threatens President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick and already lagging legislative agenda.

The senator’s office announced that the 49-year-old remained hospitalized after suffering a stroke and is expected to make a full recovery. But Senate colleagues were blindsided by the news — even top-ranking leaders were reportedly unaware that Luján fell ill last Thursday, a stunning oversight. Without his presence, the party no longer has full day-to-day control of what has been an evenly split Senate, throwing Biden’s potential Supreme Court nominationand even routine business into doubt in the face of Republican objections.