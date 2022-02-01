Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Trendon Hankerson, Keshawn Williams and Adong Makuoi scored 15 points apiece as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Thornton had seven assists for Northern Illinois (6-13, 3-6 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (4-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Markeese Hastings added 12 rebounds.

