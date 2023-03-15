DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 21 points and North Texas beat Alcorn State 69-53 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

North Texas (27-7) extended its program record for wins and advanced to face Sam Houston in the second round.

Perry had six rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Braves (18-14) were led by Dominic Brewton, who posted 14 points and two steals. Oddyst Walker added 11 points and Dekedran Thorn had nine points and seven rebounds.

North Texas took the lead with 12:48 left in the first half and never looked back. Huntsberry led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 30-26 at the break. North Texas outscored Alcorn State by 12 points in the second half, and Perry scored a team-high 15 points.

This is the second consecutive year the Mean Green have played in the NIT. Last season, UNT defeated Texas State in the first round before narrowly losing to Virginia 71-69 in overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.