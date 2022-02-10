North Dakota St. beats W. Illinois 84-81 in 2OT

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Sam Griesel had 23 points as North Dakota State edged past Western Illinois 84-81 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Tyree Eady added 22 points and Rocky Kreuser had 11 points for North Dakota State (18-8, 10-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Grant Nelson added 11 points.

Colton Sandage had 27 points and six rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8), who missed three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. Luka Barisic added 23 points. Trenton Massner had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Western Illinois defeated North Dakota State 90-79 on Jan. 15.

