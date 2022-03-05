Norris scores 19 to lead Loyola Chicago into MVC semifinals

ST. LOUIS (AP)Braden Norris had 19 points as Loyola Chicago routed Northern Iowa 66-43 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Norris made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Marquise Kennedy had 13 points and six rebounds for Loyola Chicago (24-7). Ryan Schwieger added 12 points. Lucas Williamson had six rebounds.

Northern Iowa scored 23 first-half points, a season low.

AJ Green had 13 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (19-11). Trae Berhow added eight rebounds.

Noah Carter, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, was held to seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.

