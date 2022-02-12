Norman scores 25, Western Michigan snaps long losing streak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Lamar Norman Jr. had 25 points as Western Michigan snapped its 14-game losing streak, topping Central Michigan 77-63 on Saturday night.

Gus Etchison had 14 points for Western Michigan (5-20, 1-13 Mid-American Conference). Mileek McMillan added 12 points and three blocks. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan dominated the first half and led 47-24 at halftime. The Broncos’ 47 first-half points marked a season high.

Kevin Miller had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (6-16, 5-6). Brian Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 11 points.

The Broncos evened the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Western Michigan 65-55 on Feb. 3.

