Norman Jr. lifts W. Michigan over Akron 61-57 in OT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Lamar Norman Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan beat Akron 61-57 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-20, 2-13 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings added 11 rebounds.

Akron totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Enrique Freeman had 16 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for the Zips (16-8, 9-5). Xavier Castaneda added 11 points.

Ali Ali, the Zips’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Western Michigan 74-73 on Jan. 18.

