Norman carries Western Michigan past Eastern Michigan 71-60

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 35 points as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 71-60 on Tuesday night.

B. Artis White had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (8-22, 4-15 Mid-American Conference). Norman made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Kevin-David Rice had 12 points for the Eagles (10-20, 5-14). Luka Savicevic and Monty Scott each had 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 85-79 on Jan. 4.

