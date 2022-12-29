FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Angel Reese and Alexis Morris each scored 19 points to lead No. 9 LSU past No. 24 Arkansas in both teams’ SEC opener Thursday night, 69-45.

The Tigers (13-0), who remained one of only five Division teams still unbeaten, didn’t trail after the fourth minute of the game. Arkansas limited LSU to just 34% shooting, but LSU used its size to control the game on both ends.

Arkansas (13-3), which lost its third game in a row, managed to shoot only 28% and were dominated in the paint.

LSU outrebounded Arkansas 62-30, scored 22 second-chance points to the Razorbacks’ 7 and outscored Arkansas in the paint 30-22.

”I thought the 23 offensive rebounds, that’s who we are. As you watch us play, we’re going to the boards,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said.

Reese, who finished with a double-double by grabbing 16 rebounds, was one of three LSU players who had double-digit boards. Flau’jae Johnson had 11, to go along with 10 points, and LaDazhia Williams had 15 rebounds.

”I don’t know how good we are,” Mulkey said. ”We just go to work.”

Samara Spencer was the Razorbacks’ best player with 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting. The rest of the team went a combined 10 of 46 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

LSU has only had one win by a single-digit margin and could stay unbeaten for a while as the Tigers don’t play another team receiving votes in the Top 25 until Feb. 12 at No. 1 South Carolina.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Vanderbilt on New Year’s Day

Arkansas: Travels to Kentucky on Sunday